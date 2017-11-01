Halloween festivities to kick off Saturday

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to get out the spooky duds for some ghoulish revelry.

The frightening festivities begin this Saturday, Oct. 24, with the seventh annual Yellow Springs Zombie Walk festival, food drive and fundraiser. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Corry Street, and will include food and craft vendors, zombie face painting, costume contests, games for kids and raffles. The event will also feature live music from JFX 316, 1Man, Will C and F.A.M.I.L.Y., Malefalcon and Doctor Meat. The zombie walk itself, which is family-friendly, begins at 9 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 to participate in the walk, and two items for the Food Pantry. Proceeds will benefit Yellow Springs Home, Inc. and the John Bryan Youth Center. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/zombiewalkyellowsprings, or email zombiewalk.yellow@yahoo.com.

Young’s Dairy features haunted wagon rides and scary stories on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 31, 7:30–10 p.m. The rides and stories are family-friendly; visit http://www.youngsdairy.com/cowlendar for more information.

The fun continues the following Saturday, Oct. 31, on Halloween. Join Robin Heise of Yellow Springs Heritage at the library at 1 p.m. to hear tales of local hauntings, originally collected by Harold Igo. The stories were collected by Igo for the YS News in 1943; click here to read about a few of them.

This year’s Beggars Night, as always, will be held on Halloween night, 6–8 p.m., throughout the village. Bonfires will be held around town at various locations, and will be announced in the Oct. 29 issue of the Yellow Springs News. For safety during Halloween revels, it is recommended that trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight and use reflective tape or stickers on costumes or treat bags to ensure visibility to drivers. Trick-or-treaters should look all ways and listen for traffic before crossing, as traffic may be heavier than usual in residential areas. Likewise, drivers should be aware that children tend to congregate in large groups around fire, rescue and police vehicles, which give out candy each year.

After the trick-or-treating has ceased, Glen Helen will hold the Yellow Springs Steampunk Society World Traveler’s Tour Halloween Ball, from 8 p.m.–1 p.m. The benefit event will include food, drinks by Calamity Labs, entertainment, costume and curiosity contests, door prizes and more. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for two, and funds will benefit Glen Helen. For more information, call 937-782-9230, or email annsimonsonevents@gmail.com.