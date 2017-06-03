Jun
Students Sarah Goldstein and Ozrick Sullivan earned a thumbs-up from Mark Roosevelt. (photo by Diane Chiddister)

Presidential send-off

Several hundred people from the Antioch College and Yellow Springs community gathered last Thursday at Herndon Gallery to honor outgoing president Mark Roosevelt and his wife, Dorothy. A variety of speakers, including villagers, college students and staff, roasted and toasted Roosevelt.

One Response to “Presidential send-off”

  1. Richard Campbell says:
    May 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Bless him. What a great job he did for the college. It is hard to even describe how far he took the place in such a short period of time. Big shoes to fill, very big shoes!

