Presidential send-off
- Published: December 10, 2015
Several hundred people from the Antioch College and Yellow Springs community gathered last Thursday at Herndon Gallery to honor outgoing president Mark Roosevelt and his wife, Dorothy. A variety of speakers, including villagers, college students and staff, roasted and toasted Roosevelt.
One Response to “Presidential send-off”
Bless him. What a great job he did for the college. It is hard to even describe how far he took the place in such a short period of time. Big shoes to fill, very big shoes!