Bid request to complete Water, Sewer & Stormwater Project

The Village of Yellow Springs has issued a Request for Bids for:

 DAYTON-YELLOW SPRINGS ROAD WATER, SEWER AND STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE COMPLETION PROJECT

Proposals are due by 1:00 p.m. local time on November 15, 2016.  This contract will have a pre-bid conference/site visit on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and E. Enon Road (parking at Antioch University Midwest).

While this visit is not mandatory, all prospective Bidders who plan on bidding this contract are encouraged to attend. Packets may be found on our website at http://www.yso.com or requested via email to the Village Manager, Patti Bates, at pbates@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us .

Patti Bates,
Village Manager

One Response to “Bid request to complete Water, Sewer & Stormwater Project”

  1. Kelly Behr says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Good to read!

    Reply

Bid request to complete Water, Sewer & Stormwater Project

