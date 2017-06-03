Anita Ruth Cochran Bair, age 97, passed away May 14, 2017, at her residence. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, on July 7, 1919. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Rog” Bair; parents Edgar and Ruth (Hyatt) Cochran; brothers Wesley and Paul Edgar; sisters Angeline Phillips, Imogene Coffing and Maxine Scott; and son-in-law Richard Smith. She is survived by daughters Nancy (James) Johnston, of Powell, Ohio, Patricia Smith, of Empire, Mich., Jo Anne (Richard) McClead, of Gahanna, Ohio, and son Roger (Gwenn) Bair, of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren Diane (Chris) Bricker, Darren (Kristin) Smith, Ryan (Amanda) McClead, Rebecca (Chad) Pratt, Megan (Scott) Anzur, Erin Curtis, Waverly (David) Eisenbart and Wyndra Bair; great-grandchildren Cole and Hunter Linville, Spencer and Cameron Smith, Samuel and Jackson Anzur, Jessa and Erica Curtis and Courtney, Rachael and Nikki Bricker; sisters Peggy Murphy, of Zanesville and Katherine Brown, of Fredericktown, Ohio; sister-in-law Arlene Cochran, of Mt. Vernon; and brothers-in-law Harry S. (Peg) Bair, of Georgetown, Texas, and Jack (Maurine) Scott, of Mt. Vernon.

She is also survived by her new family at Willow Brook Christian Home; the entire staff — nurses, aides, maintenance, housekeeping, kitchen and serving staff, physical therapy, etc.; “Table #1,” Bob and Carrie, Betty, Esther and Roy; neighbor Lena, crooner Donny and bingo partner Jerry. We can never thank you enough for loving and caring for our mother as if she were your mother.

We all lost a great mom on Mother’s Day, but it was what she did best — mothered everyone.

Anita graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1937. She and “Rog” married in 1941 and moved to Yellow Springs, where they lived until moving to Columbus in 1961. In 2003, they moved to Gahanna, where she lived until moving to Willow Brook Christian Home Assisted Living. She retired from Columbus Public Schools, having worked in food services. Her career in cafeteria work was emblematic of her desire to feed anyone who came to visit. There was always food, but her roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cinnamon rolls and pies will never be matched. She was a member of Eastview United Methodist Church in Whitehall, Ohio, but while living at Willow Brook she enjoyed the Sunday afternoon worship services provided by various Columbus area Church of Christ denominations.

Funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Eastview United Methodist Church, 1045 Ross Rd., Whitehall, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. The Rev. John J. Manos will officiate. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Willow Brook Christian Home for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Brook Christian Home, 55 Lazelle Rd., Columbus, OH 43235. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home; http://www.evansfuneralhome.net.