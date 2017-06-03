All ages join in for Senior Center flash mob

The YS Senior Center celebrated National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, with its fourth annual “flash mob” dance.

At 1 p.m., dancers of all ages flooded Short Street to dance to the song “Move Your Body” by Beyonce. The song is a reworked version of Beyonce’s song “Get Me Bodied”; Beyonce renamed the song “Move Your Body” and choreographed it as part of the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” initiative, part of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative to end childhood obesity.

Scroll down to watch this year’s lively performance, which was led by Lynn Hardman: