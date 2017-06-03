Jun
03
2017
Clear
Saturday
High 85° / Low 60°
Clear
Sunday
High 87° / Low 63°
Wunderground.com
Video
The annual Senior Center flash mob dance was held May 31. (Photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

The annual Senior Center flash mob dance was held May 31. (Photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

All ages join in for Senior Center flash mob

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

The YS Senior Center celebrated National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, with its fourth annual “flash mob” dance.

At 1 p.m., dancers of all ages flooded Short Street to dance to the song “Move Your Body” by Beyonce. The song is a reworked version of Beyonce’s song “Get Me Bodied”; Beyonce renamed the song “Move Your Body” and choreographed it as part of the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” initiative, part of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative to end childhood obesity.

Scroll down to watch this year’s lively performance, which was led by Lynn Hardman:

Related posts:

  1. Join Yellow Springs Senior Center in “flash mob”
  2. BLOG – Flash mob on Short Street
  3. Senior Center presents third annual flash mob
  4. Join Senior Center in taking “10 Million Steps”

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Seniors

All ages join in for Senior Center flash mob

by Lauren Shows
Video MLS sixth-graders celebrated at annual “clap…