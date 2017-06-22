Attorney General’s office seeks numbers from scam “IRS phone calls

The Yellow Springs Police Department has issued a warning about a spate of reported scam “IRS” phone calls asking for immediate payment and threatening legal action if it is not remitted.

The office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has asked that people who receive such a phone call report the number, and the date and time of the call by calling 800-282-0515 and selecting option “4”.

When to be suspicious

According to the IRS website, “fraudulent callers often tell potential victims that tax is owed and must be paid immediately, or that they are entitled to a large tax refund. If they are unsuccessful the first time around, scammers will sometimes call back and attempt a different strategy.

The site further states that “to avoid becoming a victim of these scams, it’s important for taxpayers to know the following:

· If you owe taxes, the IRS will first contact you by mail, not by telephone.

· The IRS never asks for credit card, debit card, or prepaid card information over the phone.

· The IRS never insists that you must pay your taxes using a specific payment method.

· The IRS never demands immediate payment over the phone and does not take enforcement action directly after a phone conversation.

Though the IRS stresses the calls should not be answered or returned, Attorney General DeWine asks that the phone number be noted and reported by calling the attorney general’s office at 800-282-0515.

For more information about IRS fraud, visit the IRS website at https://www.irs.com/articles/irs-warning-about-phone-scams , or the Ohio Attorney General’s fraud website at http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Contact/Report-A-Scam .