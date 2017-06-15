Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Bid request to repair sidewalks & curb ramps

BID REQUEST FOR UTILITY LINE CLEARING AND TREE TRIMMING

The Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is soliciting sealed, competitive bids for:

2017 ELECTRIC UTILITY LINE CLEARING & TREE TRIMMING

Bid Packages containing the plans & specifications for the above projects will be available 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Administrative Offices at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the bidding process should be directed to Johnnie Burns at (937) 767-8649. 

Sealed bids are due 10 a.m., local time, Thurday, July 6. Sealed bids will be opened and read aloud at 10 a.m., local time, Thurday, July 6 at 100 Dayton Street, 2nd floor meeting room. The Village reserves the right to waive any informalities and to accept or reject any or all bids. All bids must be guaranteed for a minimum 90 days after date of bid opening.

Patti Bates,

Village Manager

