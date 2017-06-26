Jun
26
2017
Partly Cloudy
Monday
High 72° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 73° / Low 52°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs News Blogs

BLOG-Gravitational Pull

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

My son is a star. At least he plays one on stage. In this year’s production by the Yellow Springs Kids Playhouse, Luminous Luna feels under appreciated and threatens to quite her job. The trouble is, if she does, we lose our brightest night light in the sky.

Luna is an ever changing character and, as she waxes and wanes, the YSKP players take her to many regions of the globe to hear her stories as told by the earth’s many tribes. One of my favorites opens with my daughter hopping up on a box and beginning to tell the tail of a weaver and her cat.

The production is wonderfully strong with beautiful props and costumes and a dreamy background mural painted once again by Travis Tarbox and Pierre Nagley. Luminous Luna has been written by local author Luke Dennis and its music by James Johnston and its quality speaks to the quality creativity that Yellow Springs attracts and sustains. The next show is Sunday at 7:30pm with four more productions starting Thursday 29 June at the Antioch Amphitheater.

Related posts:

  1. “Luminous Luna” shines for YS Kids Playhouse
  2. A Saint for the season
  3. YSKP’s 2016 summer season debuts ’Alice, Although’
  4. BLOG — Pull something new off the shelf at Tom’s

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

×

YSPD warns of scam "IRS" calls; Ohio Attorney General asks call numbers be reported. Details here...

Mixin' in the Gravy

BLOG-Gravitational Pull

by Amy Magnus
Mixin' in the Gravy BLOG-Happy Father’s Day