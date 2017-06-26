BLOG-Gravitational Pull

My son is a star. At least he plays one on stage. In this year’s production by the Yellow Springs Kids Playhouse, Luminous Luna feels under appreciated and threatens to quite her job. The trouble is, if she does, we lose our brightest night light in the sky.

Luna is an ever changing character and, as she waxes and wanes, the YSKP players take her to many regions of the globe to hear her stories as told by the earth’s many tribes. One of my favorites opens with my daughter hopping up on a box and beginning to tell the tail of a weaver and her cat.

The production is wonderfully strong with beautiful props and costumes and a dreamy background mural painted once again by Travis Tarbox and Pierre Nagley. Luminous Luna has been written by local author Luke Dennis and its music by James Johnston and its quality speaks to the quality creativity that Yellow Springs attracts and sustains. The next show is Sunday at 7:30pm with four more productions starting Thursday 29 June at the Antioch Amphitheater.