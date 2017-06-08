Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Board of Education Meeting Agenda

  Comments Off on Board of Education Meeting Agenda
YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Agenda for Thursday, June 8
John Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn School

6:30 p.m.
  • Executive Session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.

7 p.m.
  • Special presentation for Sam Bachtell and Wally Sikes for their years of work and support of YS Schools.
  • Retirement recognition for Keith Harding.
  • Routine Business

This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.

by YS News Staff
