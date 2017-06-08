Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- Published: June 8, 2017
YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
Agenda for Thursday, June 8
John Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn School
6:30 p.m.
• Executive Session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.
7 p.m.
• Special presentation for Sam Bachtell and Wally Sikes for their years of work and support of YS Schools.
• Retirement recognition for Keith Harding.
• Routine Business
This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.
