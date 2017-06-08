Board of Education Meeting Agenda

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

Agenda for Thursday, June 8

John Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn School

6:30 p.m.

• Executive Session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.

7 p.m.

• Special presentation for Sam Bachtell and Wally Sikes for their years of work and support of YS Schools.

• Retirement recognition for Keith Harding.

• Routine Business

This is not a complete agenda & is subject

to change. Community comments welcome.