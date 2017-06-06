Carlson named new police chief

At Village Council’s June 5 meeting, Interim Police Chief Brian Carlson was named the new police chief of Yellow Springs.

“It’s been a long and involved process,” said Village Manager Patti Bates, who made the recommendation to hire Carlson to Council and said she was hearing from citizens right up until the decision was made. The announcement followed an executive session during which Council considered the hiring of a public employee. After several months as interim chief, Carlson was the popular pick of many villagers who spoke at Council meetings or wrote on social media.

Along with Carlson, Bates praised the two other candidates for the job, current police officers Dave Meister and Tim Spradlin.

“They were all stellar candidates,” she said. “I hope they see a bright future for themselves in the department. I see that for them.”

Council member Judith Hempfling praised Carlson for the healing he has brought to the department following the sudden departure of former Chief Dave Hale in early January. Hale resigned shortly after community outrage followed a New Year’s Eve downtown event during which four officers acted in ways perceived by many to be hostile and aggressive.

“It feels the whole department is coming together,” Hempfling said. “I’m pleased with the leadership that Brian is showing.”

Carlson, a seven-year veteran of the department, will assume his new role beginning tomorrow, June 8, according to Bates. According to an agreement between Council and Carlson, he will receive $78,000 annually for the position.

See the June 8 Yellow Springs News for a more detailed story on the hiring of Carlson, along with other Council agenda items.