Celebrate YS Pride this weekend

The sixth annual YS Pride Celebration will be held Saturday, June 24, in downtown YS.

The day’s events will begin at noon at the Bryan Center with a beer garden with vendors, booths and live music, until 5 p.m. Musical acts include Ohio Brass and Electric at 1 p.m., Kyleen Downes at 2 p.m. and Baoku from 3 to 5 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the Little Art Theatre will show “The Queen of Ireland,” a documentary that follows Irish drag queen Panti Bliss in the time leading up to the referendum for marriage equality in Ireland. At 6 p.m., the LIttle Art will screen “The Rubi Girls,” a documentary about the Dayton-based drag troupe, which performs and raises money for HIV research. The Rubi Girls themselves will be on hand for a meet and greet at the screening.

Wrapping up the beer garden, a sidewalk parade from the Bryan Center through downtown YS will begin at 5 p.m. Capping off the event will be a performance from the Rubi Girls at Peach’s, beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the YS Pride Facebook page.