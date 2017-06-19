Civil to host community-building workshop on justice

The 365 Project, Simply Women and Antioch College present will “Embodying Justice: A Somatic Workshop to Build Community,” led by Gabrielle Civil, Ph.D. on Friday, June 23, 3–5 p.m. in the John Bryan Center gym.

In the workshop, Gabrielle Civil will invite attendees to practice bringing justice into their bodies and into their communities. Inspired by James Baldwin, Gloria E. Anzaldúa, Rev. angel Kyodo williams and more, the session will ask “How can we bring our full, socially marked, embodied selves into the urgent now? How can we recognize the selves and social locations of others? How can we shift, enact, and create change?” Participants will have a chance to sit, move, speak, play, explore and reflect with others. All are welcome.

Gabrielle Civil is a black woman feminist poet, conceptual and performance artist originally from Detroit, Michigan. Since 1997 she has premiered more than 40 solo and collaborative performance art works. She holds a Ph.D. in comparative literature from New York University, and served as an associate professor of English, women’s studies and critical studies of race and ethnicity at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn.. She was most recently an associate professor of performance at Antioch College.