Explore student work at Antioch College’s Colloquia 2017

Performance art. Exhibitions. Research posters and presentations. Salon-style conversations. Networking. Films. Good eats.

Those are some of the lures of Colloquia 2017, Antioch College’s showcase of graduating seniors’ capstone projects, happening now through Saturday, June 24, with special events on June 15 and 22. Organized by Jennifer Wenker, creative director of the Herndon Gallery, with help from faculty and staff in all academic divisions, the colloquia is intended as a “sharing out” of senior projects across the campus and local community. All events are free and open to the public.

More than 50 students across all academic divisions are represented in this year’s colloquia, which the college plans to hold as an annual event, according to spokesperson Mark Reynolds.

“We’re proud of our students, and we want to share their work with the community,” he said.

There are two events happening Thursday, June 15. From 12:30-2:30 p.m., students in the sciences division will share their cutting-edge research through a poster session and networking, held at the Arts & Sciences building. And from 2:30-6:30 p.m., social sciences students will step into the spotlight, with research presentations and networking, plus food carts and appetizers, also in the Arts & Sciences building (cinema room 201).

“I am confident you will be as impressed as I am with the wide range of questions, problems, intersections, connections, subjects and approaches represented within,” writes Antioch College President Tom Manley in his introduction to the Colloquia 2017 catalog. “[I]t is almost impossible that a small college could be the site for such production.”

Read a more in-depth story on Colloquia 2017 in the June 15 issue of the News. And check the Colloquia 2017 Facebook page for updates.