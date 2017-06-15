June 15–22, 2017 Classifieds

AIRSTREAM TRAILER 1987, Excella model. 25 feet, good condition. Call 767-7856.

1984 TOYOTA dual rear wheel motor home. Four cylinders, 2300cc, time tested. Needs TLC, yet real value and possibility. $2,280. 767-9290.

SHOW AND SELL. Find a home for your extra car, right here, with a photo classified ad.

GARAGE/MOVING SALE, Saturday, June 17, 302 Orton Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Watchmaker’s lathe and other shop tools and supplies. Yard equipment and lots more.

PREPARE for good weather and empty garages and basements. Be the first to list your sale!

KING-SIZE BED, frame, innersprings and mattress in great condition. You haul it. $50. 767-1529.

VISIT THE AMPHITHEATER (920 Corry St.) during Art Stroll, Friday, June 16 from 6-9 p.m. to preview this summer’s mural and have an exclusive opportunity to buy discount tickets for the YSKP’s show Luminous Luna! We’ll sell books of 5 tickets for $50, a $10 savings.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

HEY, HOME BEER BREWERS! Seven 750ML bottles with attached wire and ceramic toppers. Also, rusty but working bottle capper. 767-8594.

HEAVY DUTY shelving, slotted uprights, and L-brackets, (like grocery shelving, covered two walls.) 937-324-1503.

CHICKEN PORTABLE welded wire enclosures, two. Open bottom, half- shaded, approximately 2×7 feet. Used for pasturing/separating chicks in pastured flock. 937-324-1503.

VERY STURDY round wooden coffee table, 41″ diameter x 14″ high 937-324-1503.

ATTENTION: Home school families! Free text books, mostly readers, some math, miscellaneous resource books, grades one-four. First come, first serve. Pick up Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., before June 27 at 4801 Springfield St., Dayton, Ohio 45431. Ask for a Ohio Reading Corps volunteer. Questions, call 937-236-9965, x 2145.

MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

FLUTE WANTED for beginning 10-year-old YS musician. 767-1384.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

BLINGY JEWELRY or otherwise interesting jewelry that can be connected to a jump ring. Free, please. Making more jazzy bookmarks for fundraising. 937-408-3678.

CREATIVE, QUIET MALE seeks a very peaceful pet- and smoke-free apartment or furnished room. I am relocating back to Ohio and wish to resume my art career in Yellow Springs. Thank you. Jeff at 828-513-3925.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

FOR RENT – 125 W. Whiteman St., Yellow Springs. Very charming three- bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home on quiet neighborhood street. Central air/gas heat/fireplace with wood burning insert. Major kitchen appliances. Full plus basement. Hardwood floors. Dining room, office, kitchen nook. Detached one-car garage with storage loft. Driveway and on-street parking. Stone patio/spacious back yard. All season sun room. Pets are determined allowable at discretion of homeowner. Non-smoking building. Available July 1. One-year lease required. $1,495 monthly/$1,495 security deposit. Do not contact current tenant directly. Contact Carol Worley to schedule showing of this property. Cell: 937-831-6483. Please leave voice mail if not available immediately.

CHARMING CARRIAGE HOUSE: Must be seen. Private location and parking. Call to see. 434-906-4299.

FRAME FARMHOUSE, c.1850, multiple renovations, with modern bathroom, kitchen, windows, furnace, new garage, two miles from YS. Spacious downstairs with double living room, fireplace and bedroom. Possible wood burning stove. Finished attic with study and extra bedroom. Well water. On 18-acre private bird sanctuary with trails and picnic area. No outdoor cats. $860 plus utilities. Prefer long term. 767-1778.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACE/WORK ROOM 20’x20′; $400/month plus electric. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 20’x15′ equals 300 square feet.; $150/month. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

A SMALL, LOVELY HOME is available for you on Northwood Drive. The simple layout includes recent upgrades to the roof, bathroom, flooring, interior paint and electric service. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a one-car garage all available for $1,100 per month plus utilities. This house has central air conditioning, refrigerator, dish washer and stove. A security deposit of $1,100 is required. A utility deposit of $400 is also required. If you are interested, please contact Mike Kelly or Laura Ellison: 767-1097, 708-6392, ellisonla@mindspring.com, mkelly241@mindspring.com .

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, two baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available June 1. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $575; two-bedroom, $675 three-bedroom, $775 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

LOT FOR SALE: 60’X167.5′. 206 N. Stafford St. Call 937-767-2132.

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Small house, 2-3 bedrooms, detached garage, full basement, attic room. Easy walk to downtown, Mills Lawn, bike path. 767-2700.

FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1 baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great “mother/father-in-law” in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, with a photo!

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

YELLOW SPRINGS SCHOOLS is accepting applications for the Mills Lawn TV/Media Broadcasting Co-Curricular position for the 2017-18 school year. Apply to Mills Lawn Principal. Contact 767-7381 for questions.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE is searching for a Staff Accountant responsible for processing and review of financial and budget information and assisting the Controller in the financial oversight of the accounting functions of the college. Bachelor’s degree is required in business with emphasis in accounting, finance or related discipline. Five years of full-time work experience in the accounting field, non-profit experience preferred. Applications will be reviewed immediately and the position will remain open until filled. Please submit a cover letter, resume and at least three references to hr@antiochcollege.edu. Electronic applications are preferred. If direct mail is required, please send documents to Antioch College, Office of Human Resources, One Morgan Place, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

LOOKING for part-time decorator. Apply at Value City Furniture, 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. 937-431-2570.

LOOKING for part-time office help. Apply at Value City Furniture, 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. 937-431-2570.

GROUNDSKEEPING HELP NEEDED – planting, weeding and mulching, etc. 10-15 hours per week. Pay negotiable. 767-2700.

CDL-A Drivers – Increased rate! $1.5K sign-on bonus. Full benefits. Paid weekly. Midwest runs and incentives. 888-300-9935.

EXPERIENCED DRIVERS: Earn an average of $70k/year while enjoying full benefits for you and your family, paid for by Holland. Tired of sleeper cabs? With Holland stay in a hotel instead! Weekend home time. Visit: HollandProud.com or call 866-305-3720.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for YS Pride, June 24. Set up 9-11 a.m.; breakdown 5-7 p.m. Free beer and a t-shirt! Contact Ann at AnnSimonsonEvents@gmail.com .

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

EXPERIENCED eBAY and Amazon seller to assist in posting your treasures online. Call/text/email for references and details. 937-319-1324. ysonlineassist@gmail.com .

VOICE LESSONS – Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10-110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

DOWNSIZING or decluttering? “Simplicity” can conquer clutter and responsibly dispose of items you no longer use. Compassionate and confidential. 937-389-2030.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, serving children 3 years of age through the sixth grade, has a limited number of openings for the 2017-2018 school year. Financial aid is available for qualifying families. Please contact 767-7642 for additional information. http://www.antiochschool.org .

BELLY DANCE BASICS: June 16, 23, 30; July 14, 21, 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bryan Center, second floor dance room. $10/class in advance, $12 drop-in. Katya of Egyptian Breeze Dance Troupe. 937-307-4188.

READY FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MATH? Seventh-grade math teacher with 30 years experience knows the biggest challenges. Small group sessions start in July. Private lessons also available. Free assessment. See http://www.johnloomis.net or call 937-231-2291 for details.

BBQ PORK CHOP Dinner, Saturday, June 17, Oldtown United Methodist Church, 1639 U.S. 68 North, Xenia. Serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Carryout available at 4 p.m. Donation $10.

ART HOUSE-HOP: A self-guided tour of Yellow Springs private art collections, Sunday, June 25, noon-5 p.m. Tickets $15. For more information, http://www.ysartscouncil.org .

THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE for Mental Illness has two free ongoing and confidential support groups in YS that meet in the art room at the John Bryan Center. NAMI Connection for people living with mental illness meets every Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m., and the Family Support group meets the second Thursday of the month (July 13) from 7-8:30 p.m. Visit namicgm.org for support groups in Fairborn and Springfield or call 937-322-5600.

ADVICE FROM ORCHARDIST experienced with prune plum trees (why are ours dropping before they are ripe?) 937-324-1503.

Ohio Reading Corps Children’s Book Drive. Used or new books can be donated. Collection box is in the front entry of the YS Library.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color – we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com .

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT right here, for free! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free.