June 22–29, 2017 Classifieds

AIRSTREAM TRAILER 1987, Excella model. 25 feet, good condition. Call 767-7856.

1984 TOYOTA dual rear wheel motor home. Four cylinders, 2300cc, time tested. Needs TLC, yet real value and possibility. $2,280. 767-9290.

SHOW AND SELL. Find a home for your extra car, right here, with a photo classified ad.

HUGE HOUSE SALE, 221 Allen St., Yellow Springs. Friday, June 23, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. King-sized bed and dresser, seven-piece dinette set. China cabinet, TVs, microwaves and other furniture and clothing.

Multi-family Yard Sale: 347-355 Union St., June 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. House wares, kitchen wares, antique dressing table.

Yard Sale, rain or shine, many beautiful things. Some tools, household items. June 23-25, Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, noon-4 p.m., 318 North High St.

GARAGE SALE: June 23-June 25. 420 Stewart Drive, Yellow Springs. Friday, 4-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday 12-3 p.m. Motorcycle, furniture, decor, and more!

HUGE GARAGE/moving sale Friday and Saturday, June 23-June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 North High St. in Yellow Springs. Bicycles, portable camping grill, stationary bike, laptop printer, hand weight set with rack, etcetera.

PREPARE for good weather and empty garages and basements. Be the first to list your sale!

FOR SALE: Oak library table, Hoosier kitchen cabinets. oak rocker and straight back chair. Call 319-6324 for pictures.

Used Jøtul wood stove for sale in good condition. Call Jim, 767-9282 and leave message.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

Free matching (two) futon-type foam sofa beds. Black micro fiber. Perfect condition. 937-654-3281.

MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

Affordable, Running Moped for college bound student! Please call or text 513-212-3554.

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

BLINGY JEWELRY or otherwise interesting jewelry that can be connected to a jump ring. Free, please. Making more jazzy bookmarks for fundraising. 937-408-3678.

ROOMMATE wanted to share a three-bedroom, 1 -bath townhouse with middle-aged woman. 9 ´x12´ room completely furnished. $475 per month includes all utilities and WiFi. Smoke-free building. 937-397-3716.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

Three bedroom house, one bath, central air. Tenant pays gas and electric. $1,000 per month plus $1,000 security deposit. One year minimum lease. Call 408-3424 or 767-9180.

FOR RENT- Three-bedroom, one- and one-half bath, a/c and heat, fenced, one-third acre. Clifton Gorge. $950/month, $950/security, one-year lease. Laundry hookup, full non-dry basement, shared yard and detached garage. Pet- and smoke-free building. Mature adult/family submit application with small fee. 269-203-6800.

FURNISHED, one-bedroom apartment. Short- or long-term. Perfect for single working person. All utilities paid including wifi and cable. Porch and private back yard. $700 per month plus security deposit. 760-7715.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACE/WORK ROOM 20’x20′; $400/month plus electric. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 20’x15′ equals 300 square feet.; $150/month. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

A SMALL, LOVELY HOME is available for you on Northwood Drive. The simple layout includes recent upgrades to the roof, bathroom, flooring, interior paint and electric service. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a one-car garage all available for $1,100 per month plus utilities. This house has central air conditioning, refrigerator, dish washer and stove. A security deposit of $1,100 is required. A utility deposit of $400 is also required. If you are interested, please contact Mike Kelly or Laura Ellison: 767-1097, 708-6392, ellisonla@mindspring.com, mkelly241@mindspring.com .

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, two baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $575; two-bedroom, $675 three-bedroom, $775 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

LOT FOR SALE: 60’X167.5′. 206 N. Stafford St. Call 937-767-2132.

FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1 baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great “mother/father-in-law” in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, with a photo!

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

Class A Drivers! Sign-on bonus. INCREASED RATES. Weekly pay. FULL benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

LOOKING FOR someone to build me a garden fence around a 20′ x 20′ garden. Call Lila at 978-302-7345.

YELLOW SPRINGS SCHOOLS is accepting applications for the Mills Lawn TV/Media Broadcasting Co-Curricular position for the 2017-18 school year. Apply to Mills Lawn Principal. Contact 767-7381 for questions.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE is searching for a Staff Accountant responsible for processing and review of financial and budget information and assisting the Controller in the financial oversight of the accounting functions of the college. Bachelor’s degree is required in business with emphasis in accounting, finance or related discipline. Five years of full-time work experience in the accounting field, non-profit experience preferred. Applications will be reviewed immediately and the position will remain open until filled. Please submit a cover letter, resume and at least three references to hr@antiochcollege.edu. Electronic applications are preferred. If direct mail is required, please send documents to Antioch College, Office of Human Resources, One Morgan Place, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for YS Pride, June 24. Set up 9-11 a.m.; breakdown 5-7 p.m. Free beer and a t-shirt! Contact Ann at AnnSimonsonEvents@gmail.com .

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

LOOKING TO BUY OR SELL? Please call or text Theresa Thinnes of Home Experts Realty at 937-767-9132

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

OHIO FACILITY SOLUTIONS, local company offering property maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping and construction services. Schedule your lawn maintenance service for the 2017 season today! 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com .

FEELING STUCK? Gestalt coaching can help you get unstuck and move forward with joy and meaning. Specializing in mid-life, later life (including retirement) or creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

EXPERIENCED eBAY and Amazon seller to assist in posting your treasures online. Call/text/email for references and details. 937-319-1324. ysonlineassist@gmail.com .

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

DOWNSIZING or decluttering? “Simplicity” can conquer clutter and responsibly dispose of items you no longer use. Compassionate and confidential. 937-389-2030.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, serving children 3 years of age through the sixth grade, has a limited number of openings for the 2017-2018 school year. Financial aid is available for qualifying families. Please contact 767-7642 for additional information. http://www.antiochschool.org .

BELLY DANCE BASICS: June 16, 23, 30; July 14, 21, 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bryan Center, second floor dance room. $10/class in advance, $12 drop-in. Katya of Egyptian Breeze Dance Troupe. 937-307-4188.

READY FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MATH? Seventh-grade math teacher with 30 years experience knows the biggest challenges. Small group sessions start in July. Private lessons also available. Free assessment. See http://www.johnloomis.net or call 937-231-2291 for details.

ART HOUSE-HOP: A self-guided tour of Yellow Springs private art collections, Sunday, June 25, noon-5 p.m. Tickets $15. For more information, http://www.ysartscouncil.org .

Ohio Reading Corps Children’s Book Drive. Used or new books can be donated. Collection box is in the front entry of the YS Library.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color – we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com .

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

THANKS TO ALL the participants, volunteers, staff and donors who helped to make the first Field Day a success! -The Wellness Center at Antioch College

GIVE A SHOUT OUT right here, for free! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free (20 words or less).