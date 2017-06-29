June 29–July 6, 2017 Classifieds

FOR SALE: CARS, TRUCKS, ETC. | (back to top) VESPA MOTOR SCOOTER 3000GTV, 2014, 19 miles, asking $5,200. Call William Stanaway 372-2243.

2001 HONDA CIVIC. 200k miles. Runs well, good solid transportation. Everything works, cold A/C. Accident free and rust free. $2,495 firm. 937-206-0657.

1984 TOYOTA dual rear wheel motor home. Four cylinders, 2300cc, time tested. Needs TLC, yet real value and possibility. $2,280. 767-9290.

SHOW AND SELL. Find a home for your extra car, right here, with a photo classified ad.

YARD/GARAGE SALES | (back to top) GARAGE SALE: Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Multi-family, 4075 State Route 370. Household, picture frames, books, purses, miscellaneous.

GARAGE SALE: 126 North Walnut Street, Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Four families.

SCIENTIFIC GARAGE SALE. Milllworks loading dock (by the bike path), 305 N. Walnut St. Shelving, desks, electronic components, old scientific instruments (not all working), tools, books, miscellany. Lost our lease. Everything must go! Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Phone (937) 767-7001.

PREPARE for good weather and empty garages and basements. Be the first to list your sale!

ITEMS FOR SALE | (back to top) FOR SALE: Oak library table, Hoosier kitchen cabinets, oak rocker and straight back chair. Call 319-6324 for pictures.

USED JØTUL WOOD STOVE for sale in good condition. Call Jim, 767-9282 and leave message.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

RETAIL | (back to top) SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

PETS AND LIVESTOCK | (back to top) DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.

BARTER AND TRADE | (back to top) NO MONEY NEEDED! List your sevices or items for exchange.

FREE OFFERS | (back to top) QUEEN MATTRESS, box springs & frame. Old, but clean & usable. Slight musty odor. No pets or smoke. In YS. 824-0421

“GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE”-a Parents’ Award-winning video with Patti Dallas, Laura Baron and over fifty children-is free to watch at: pattidallas.com .

MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

MERCHANDISE WANTED | (back to top) FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

HOUSING, ETC., WANTED | (back to top) SINGLE DAD of a beautiful, intelligent, high-function eight-year-old autistic daughter needs to relocate out of Columbus to Yellow Springs. Weary of picking her up from school distressed after being bullied. I have put my house on the market in Columbus and am looking to rent a two/three bedroom, and at least 1&half bathroom house/apartment with reasonable rates within the YS school area ASAP. Thanks. (614) 377-4328 or (614) 655-2995.

ROOMMATE wanted to share a three-bedroom, 1 -bath townhouse with middle-aged woman. 9 ´x12´ room completely furnished. $475 per month includes all utilities and WiFi. Smoke-free building. 937-397-3716.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

FOR RENT | (back to top) THREE-BEDROOM HOUSE, one bath, central air. Tenant pays gas and electric. $1,000 per month plus $1,000 security deposit. One year minimum lease. Call 408-3424 or 767-9180.

FINISHED BASEMENT for rent. Furnished, all utilities paid. Garage and patio. Pet-free building. $1,200 per month. 513-325-3098.

EFFICIENCY APARTMENT in basement of private home near bike path and Riding Center, with private garden entrance, on-street parking, gorgeous water view. Fully furnished, freshly renovated, all utilities and internet included. Quiet neighborhood one mile from Antioch campus. Seeking clean, respectful and quiet tenant. $600 for single, $650 for couple. Call Mary at 937-767-1603.

YELLOW SPRINGS NORTH SIDE, six blocks from downtown. Half of brick duplex house for rent. Two bedrooms. $630. Month-to-month lease. Security and utility deposit. Smaller pets OK. Available end of July. 937-271-2832.

FOR RENT- Three-bedroom, one- and one-half bath, a/c and heat, fenced, one-third acre. Clifton Gorge. $950/month, $950/security, one-year lease. Laundry hookup, full non-dry basement, shared yard and detached garage. Pet- and smoke-free building. Mature adult/family submit application with small fee. 269-203-6800.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACE/WORK ROOM 20’x20′; $400/month plus electric. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 20’x15′ equals 300 square feet.; $150/month. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, two baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $575; two-bedroom, $675 three-bedroom, $775 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE | (back to top) WALK TO TOWN, bike path, Mills Lawn-great location. Two or three bedroom house, full basement, quarter of an acre yard, new windows. Call for more info: 767-2700.

FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1 baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great mother/father-in-law in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, with a photo!

LOST AND FOUND | (back to top) FOUND on June 21 at Gaunt park, young, female, brown Brindle dog. Call YS PetNet at 372-2044.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

EMPLOYMENT | (back to top) COOK NEEDED, full time or part time, with 1-2 years experience in a healthcare or restaurant background. Vacation/sick leave available. Call 937-287-7966.

DINING ROOM SERVER/AIDE needed, part time. Will be trained on-site. Vacation/sick leave available. Call 937-287-7966.

YELLOW SPRINGS SCHOOLS is accepting applications for a co-curricular position as a Theater Arts Producer for the 2017-18 school year. Position description and application process on the District website at http://www.ysschools.org .

CLASS A DRIVERS! Sign-on bonus. Increased rates. Weekly pay. Full benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

ANTIOCH COLLEGE is searching for a Staff Accountant responsible for processing and review of financial and budget information and assisting the Controller in the financial oversight of the accounting functions of the college. Bachelor’s degree is required in business with emphasis in accounting, finance or related discipline. Five years of full-time work experience in the accounting field, nonprofit experience preferred. Applications will be reviewed immediately and the position will remain open until filled. Please submit a cover letter, resume and at least three references to hr@antiochcollege.edu. Electronic applications are preferred. If direct mail is required, please send documents to Antioch College, Office of Human Resources, One Morgan Place, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

VOLUNTEER | (back to top) LOVE LITERATURE and know quality when you see it? Volunteer to read for Antioch Review. One-year commitment. Call 937-769-1365 or email Cynthia Dunlevy at cdunlevy@antiochcollege.edu.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

SERVICES AVAILABLE | (back to top) LOOKING TO BUY OR SELL? Please call or text Theresa Thinnes of Home Experts Realty at 937-767-9132

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

OHIO FACILITY SOLUTIONS, local company offering property maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping and construction services. Schedule your lawn maintenance service for the 2017 season today! 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com .

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

DOWNSIZING or decluttering? “Simplicity” can conquer clutter and responsibly dispose of items you no longer use. Compassionate and confidential. 937-389-2030.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

FINANCIAL SERVICES | (back to top) GOOD WITH FINANCES? Help someone and advertise your services here.

CHILD CARE | (back to top) WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.

INSTRUCTION | (back to top) THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, serving children 3 years of age through the sixth grade, has a limited number of openings for the 2017-2018 school year. Financial aid is available for qualifying families. Please contact 767-7642 for additional information. http://www.antiochschool.org .

BELLY DANCE BASICS: June 30; July 14, 21, 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bryan Center, second floor dance room. $10/class in advance, $12 drop-in. Katya of Egyptian Breeze Dance Troupe. 937-307-4188.

READY FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MATH? Seventh-grade math teacher with 30 years experience knows the biggest challenges. Small group sessions start in July. Private lessons also available. Free assessment. See http://www.johnloomis.net or call 937-231-2291 for details.

EVENTS | (back to top) WELCOME HOME, fellow YSHS alums! Sam and Eddie’s Open Books in Yellow Springs is delighted to be co-hosting a book signing and talk at the Little Art Theatre on Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m.: “From Honorable Mentions to Authors: Shuly Cawood and Denise Jacobs, A Conversation About Life Choices.”

MISCELLANEOUS | (back to top) WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color – we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com .

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

CARD OF THANKS | (back to top) A SINCERE thank you to the YS community for your support of the Ohio Reading Corps Children’s book drive this year!

GIVE A SHOUT OUT right here, for free! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free (20 words or less).