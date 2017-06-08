June 8–15, 2017 Classifieds

1984 TOYOTA dual rear wheel motor home. Four cylinders, 2300cc, time tested. Needs TLC, yet real value and possibility. $2,280. 767-9290.

YARD SALE: Furniture, ceiling fans, printers, housewares, women’s and teenage boy clothing, books, games, puzzles, misc., Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 418 N. Stafford St.

Street Fair Yard Sale – Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 300 Allen St. Multiple families’ treasures.

Yard Sale – Friday, June 9, 218 Northwood Drive, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Lots of treasures. Lots of jewelry. Look for the rainbow flag.

YARD SALE: SatURDAY, June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1121 Livermore St. Bikes, books, toys, game table, chandelier, castle platform bed, youth horse riding helmet/boots. No early birds please.

ROOM-SIZE almost new air conditioner. $60; queen-size bed with memory foam mattress, $150; antique library table, $150; Ikea rocker with ottoman, $75; large bookcase, $40; Ikea dining table with two leafs and two chairs, $150; all wood entertainment credenza style cabinet, $150. Prices are firm. 435-819-0932.

Yellow Springs Farmers Market makes changes for Street Fair. Blue Oven Bakery will be in King’s Yard on Saturday morning. All other vendors come Sunday, June 11, 8 a.m.-noon.

SUMMER SALE at Greenleaf Gardens: $5 off all hanging baskets, mixed pots, and flats (mix or match). Annuals in quart pots, three for $12; in 4″ pots, three for $6. Dollar Day zinnias and wave petunias, $1.

HEY HOME BEER BREWERS! Seven 750ML bottles with attached wire and ceramic toppers. Also, rusty but working bottle capper. 767-8594.

FLUTE WANTED for beginning 10-year-old YS musician. 767-1384.

BLINGY JEWELRY or otherwise interesting jewelry that can be connected to a jump ring. Free, please. Making more jazzy bookmarks for fundraising. 937-408-3678.

FOR RENT: Large office, first floor, 716 Xenia Ave. A/C and all utilities paid. Ample parking with private, second, side entrance. 767-9290.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACE/WORK ROOM 20’x20′; $400/month plus electric. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 20′ x 15′ = 300 sq. ft.; $150/month. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

A SMALL, LOVELY HOME is available for you on Northwood Drive. The simple layout includes recent upgrades to the roof, bathroom, flooring, interior paint and electric service. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a one-car garage all available for $1,100 per month plus utilities. This house has central air conditioning, refrigerator, dish washer and stove. A security deposit of $1,100 is required. A utility deposit of $400 is also required. If you are interested, please contact Mike Kelly or Laura Ellison: 767-1097, 708-6392, ellisonla@mindspring.com, mkelly241@mindspring.com .

FOR RENT – Three-bedroom, 1 bath, a/c and heat, fenced, acre. Clifton Gorge. $950/month, $950/security, one-year lease. Laundry hookup, full non-dry basement, shared yard and detached garage. Pet- and smoke-free building. Mature adult/family submit application with small fee. 269-203-6800.

INTERESTING one-bedroom apartment. Open kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. Wall to wall closets in bedroom. Water, trash, gas and hot water baseboard heat. Furnished. One parking spot assigned. References. Credit check. $685. 767-9290.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, two baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available June 1. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $575; two-bedroom, $675 three-bedroom, $775 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

For Sale by Owner: Large, 3BR, 2.5 bath, 1 level, with half-finished basement. Five years old, Birch III. Chef’s kitchen, large island, Bosch double oven, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, whole house water filter, Reverse Osmosis for drinking, screened-in porch, chemical-free yard. $359,000, serious inquiries only. 601-2507

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Small house, 2-3 bedrooms, detached garage, full basement, attic room. Easy walk to downtown, Mills Lawn, bike path. 767-2700.

FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1 baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great “mother/father-in-law” in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

LOOKING for part-time decorator. Apply at Value City Furniture, 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. 937-431-2570.

LOOKING for part-time office help. Apply at Value City Furniture, 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. 937-431-2570.

GROUNDSKEEPING HELP NEEDED – planting, weeding and mulching, etc. 10-15 hours per week. Pay negotiable. 767-2700.

CDL-A Drivers – Increased rate! $1.5K sign-on bonus. Full benefits. Paid weekly. Midwest runs and incentives. 888-300-9935.

EXPERIENCED DRIVERS: Earn an average of $70k/year while enjoying full benefits for you and your family, paid for by Holland. Tired of sleeper cabs? With Holland stay in a hotel instead! Weekend home time. Visit: HollandProud.com or call 866-305-3720.

REPORTER WANTED. The Yellow Springs News is seeking a part-time reporter, 10-15 hours a week. We’re looking for a good writer who knows Yellow Springs well. Contact Diane at dchiddister@ysnews.com

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for YS Pride, Saturday, July 24. Set up, 9-11 a.m.; breakdown, 5-7 p.m. Free beer and a T-shirt! Contact Ann, AnnSimonsonEvents@gmail.com

TECUMSEH LAND TRUST is looking for potential volunteers, including for the sunflower field! We will have a volunteer orientation on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 am to noon. Refreshments will be provided. If you are interested, email us at sunflower@tecumsehlandtrust.org or call us at 767-9490. Groups, such as scout troops, are especially needed to help sunflower visitors during the weekend days they will be blooming late in the summer. For more info on our work, go to http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org and like us on Facebook.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

FEELING STUCK? Gestalt coaching can help you get unstuck and move forward with joy and meaning. Specializing in mid-life, later life (including retirement) or creative process issues. Confidential. $40 per sessions, or three sessions for $100. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

OHIO FACILITY SOLUTIONS is a local company offering property maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping and construction services. Schedule your lawn maintenance service for the 2017 season today! 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com .

EXPERIENCED eBAY and Amazon seller to assist in posting your treasures online. Call/text/email for references and details. 937-319-1324. ysonlineassist@gmail.com .

VOICE LESSONS – Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10-110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

DOWNSIZING or decluttering? “Simplicity” can conquer clutter and responsibly dispose of items you no longer use. Compassionate and confidential. 937-389-2030.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

BELLY DANCE BASICS: June 16, 23, 30; July 14, 21, 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bryan Center, second floor dance room. $10/class in advance, $12 drop-in. Katya of Egyptian Breeze Dance Troupe. 937-307-4188.

READY FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MATH? Seventh-grade math teacher with 30 years experience knows the biggest challenges. Small group sessions start in July. Private lessons also available. Free assessment. See http://www.johnloomis.net or call 937-231-2291 for details.

THE WELLNESS CENTER is offering two sessions of swim lessons in June for ages four to adult. Session 1: Monday-Thursday, June 5-15; Session 2: Monday-Thursday, June 19-29. Teen/adult and school-aged Level 3, 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-school levels 1 and 2, 8:30-9 a.m. School-aged levels 1 and 2, 9-9:30 a.m. Member fee: $45, non-member fee, $70 which includes eight 30-minute lessons. Early Bird special: receive $10 off registration if registered at least one week before lessons start. Scholarships available upon request. Contact Angela Moore: 937-319-0100 or amoore@antiochcollege.edu. Or visit our website at wellnesscenter.antiochcollege.edu.

ART HOUSE-HOP: A self-guided tour of Yellow Springs private art collections, Sunday, June 25, noon-5 p.m. Tickets $15. For more information, http://www.ysartscouncil.org .

THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE for Mental Illness has two free ongoing and confidential support groups in YS that meet in the art room at the John Bryan Center. NAMI Connection for people living with mental illness meets every Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m., and the Family Support group meets the second Thursday of the month (June 8) from 7-8:30 p.m. Visit namicgm.org for support groups in Fairborn and Springfield or call 937-322-5600.

Ohio Reading Corps Children’s Book Drive. Used or new books can be donated. Collection box is in the front entry of the YS Library.

