Jun
13
2017
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday
High 88° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Wednesday
High 88° / Low 69°
Wunderground.com
Village Life

Pies on display during the 2010 Juneteenth celebration (Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

Juneteenth potluck dinner and program slated

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

First Baptist Church and Central Chapel AME Church will host a Juneteenth potluck dinner and program on Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

Juneteenth commemorates the date — June 19, 1865 — when enslaved people in Texas learned that they were free — two months after the Civil War had ended and most other enslaved people were freed. They channeled their frustration over the exploitation they had experience by creating a public celebration with music and food that became known as Juneteenth for June 19th.

The program on the 21st will consist of group singing, readings from the 1930s federal Slave Narrative interview program and a potluck meal. Meat dishes will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, and should email what they plan to bring to kevmcgr@pipeline.com.

Related posts:

  1. Listen for stories of freedom
  2. Help prepare for Thanksgiving dinner
  3. Celebrate Kwanzaa, Hanukkah this week
  4. Spend Thanksgiving with community

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

Juneteenth potluck dinner and program slated

by YS News Staff
Arts Silent auction to benefit potter Bruce Grimes