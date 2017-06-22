“Luminous Luna” shines for YS Kids Playhouse

“Luminous Luna: Myth and Imagination,” the YS Kids Playhouse 23rd original musical, will be presented this weekend and next at the Antioch College Amphitheater. The play was written by villager Luke Dennis, with original music by James Johnston.

The play will be presented this Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, at 7:30 p.m, and next weekend, June 20-July 2, at the same time.

The play is an exploration of five myths across the globe, including Aztec, Chinese, Australian, Nordic and Iroquois traditions. Co-directed by Ara Beal and Melissa Heston, it features five “Luna narrators” who connect the stories.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.