Major League Baseball: Orioles pound out hits

Last week’s rains took a heavy toll on local rec baseball league schedules, with both the Minor and Major leagues able to complete only one official game each. That means the Minor League Peach’s Dodgers and Major League Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers remain atop their league’s standings with undefeated records of 5–0.

Games in both leagues were rained out Monday, June 19, but the Peach’s Dodgers won their only contest of the week by a forfeit when the Nipper’s Corner Red Sox were short enough players for their Wednesday, June 21, meeting. Both games on Saturday, June 24, were postponed due to poor field conditions from Friday’s heavy rain.

A makeup game on Sunday, June 25, saw the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles win 16–9 over the Nipper’s Corner Red Sox in a well-played game by both teams. The Red Sox took an early 3–0 lead in the first off RBI singles from siblings Violet and Henry Babb and an RBI ground out by rookie Henry Lake. The Orioles responded with a pair of runs from Kellen Scott’s two-RBI ground ball to center scoring Orion Sage-Frabotta and Cal Freeman. After holding the Red Sox scoreless in the top of the second, the Orioles added three more runs in the bottom of the inning off the RBI double from Cal Freeman and Kellen Scott’s two RBI double. The Red Sox fought back and took a 6–5 lead in the top of the third on a Max Lugo RBI double and RBI base hits by Violet Babb and Justin Hamilton. The Orioles immediately responded with five runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good starting with Frank Machi’s two RBI double followed by RBI singles from Freeman and Neirin Barker and Scott’s RBI triple. The Orioles put up six more in the fourth on RBI singles by Machi, Sage-Frabotta, Neirin Barker and Hope Danis along with Freeman’s RBI double. The Red Sox rallied with three runs in the top of the final inning thanks to RBI base hits by Violet Babb and Justin Hamilton and Noah Lugo’s RBI groundout. The Nipper’s Corner Red Sox finished the day with 16 hits and were led by Violet Babb with a three-for-three day at the plate and three RBIs. The winning Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles pounded out 22 hits, and were paced by Kellen Scott’s six RBIs off four hits.

The Major League game between Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers and the Winds Cafe Reds on Monday, June 19, was postponed due to poor field conditions. The Sunrise Café Indians fell to the Dodgers 12–5 in the week’s only completed Major League game. The teams were tied 3–3 after two innings, but the Indians were then held scoreless through their third, while the Dodgers crossed the plate three times in the third to take the lead for good. The Indians held the Dodgers scoreless in the top of the fourth then scored twice in the bottom of the inning off RBI singles from Josh Clark and Brady Baker. But the Dodgers put the game away with six fifth inning runs. The Dodgers finished the game with nine hits, but gave up 11 walks with only three strikeouts. Krishan Miller led the team with a 2–4 day at the plate, two RBIs and two stolen bases while Lucas Dunn had a pair of RBIs off one hit, three walks and four stolen bases. Jake Ortiz-Thornton scored twice and stole three bases for the Sunrise Café Indians while Clark and Baker each added an RBI.

Other makeup games in both leagues were played earlier this week; results for those games, the updated schedule and current standings can be found on the league website at http://www.ysbaseball.org.