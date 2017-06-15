Minor League Dodgers early leaders

The Peach’s Dodgers jumped out to an early season lead in Minor League play with a pair of victories last week to drive their record to 3–0. Their first win of the week came in a 27–8 overpowering of the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles on Wednesday, June 7. The Dodgers claimed the lead early, putting up six runs in each of the first two innings while holding the Orioles to only a single run. The Dodgers added three more in the fourth then exploded for a 12-run final inning. The Orioles final inning was their best, putting up five runs thanks to base hits from Orion Sage-Frabotta and Kellen Scott along with a Cal Freeman double, who led the team with a pair of doubles, a single, two runs scored and three RBIs. Kellen Scott finished the day with a pair of singles in three plate appearances resulting in three RBIs for the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles. Eight of nine Peach’s Dodgers went five-for-five at the plate with at least one hit, RBI and run scored. Malik Royalston led the team with six RBIs off three singles and a double.

The Dodgers’ second big win of the week came on Saturday, June 10, when their strong bats and field defense led them to a 27–7 win over the Nipper’s Corner Red Sox. The Dodgers again took a big lead early, putting up 13 runs in the first two innings. The Red Sox had a great third inning, putting up six runs thanks to base hits from Max Lugo, Noah Lugo and Violet Babb along with a triple from Aiden Scavone, who also had three RBIs and a run scored for the day. Avry Bell-Arment also contributed a run and an RBI off three singles in as many plate appearances while Henry Babb also went 3-3 and scored a run off his three singles for the Nipper’s Corner Red Sox. Mateo Basora and Xavier Pauling led the Peach’s Dodgers by going four for four at the plate. Both had three base hits and a double and scored four runs with Pauling adding three RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Tom’s Market Pirates also won both their games last week and claimed second place in the standings with a 2–1 overall record. Their first win came on Monday, June 5th with an 18–7 defeat of the Nipper’s Corner Red Sox. After two innings, the Pirates only led 2–1, but put up four runs in the third on Hazen VanMeter’s double to score Aiden Gustafson and a three run home run by Derek Reed. Then the Pirates exploded for 12 runs in the final inning on base hits from Adeline Zinger (two), Theodore Collins, Aiden Gustafson, Javin Obringer and Derek Reed, doubles from VanMeter and Jack Horvath and triples from Derek Reed and VanMeter. The Nipper’s Corner Red Sox did rally in the final inning, putting up five runs on base hits from Lucy Dennis, Alex Hamilton, Oskar Dennis, Max Lugo, Ben Morris, Henry and Violet Babb and Avry Bell-Arment, who led the team at the plate by going 3–3 and an RBI. Derek Reed led the Tom’s Market Pirates with a 4–4 day at the plate that netted five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

The Tom’s Market Pirates took their second victory of the week with a 12–3 win over the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles on Saturday, June 10. Derek Reed’s first and second inning home runs and a third inning triple knocked in nine runs to lead the Pirates. David Torres and Hazen Van Meter also went 3–3 on the day. The Pirates jumped out to an early 4–1 lead after the first, adding five more in the second and three more runs in the third while holding the Orioles to a run in the first and two in the final inning. The Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Orioles tried to rally in the fifth on rookie Noelle Fisher’s double, who later scored on Ezra Lydy’s double, followed by Frank Machi’s base hit that scored Lydy. But the Tom’s Market Pirates defense held on for the win.

Minor League games are played on Saturday mornings starting at 10 a.m. and Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in Gaunt Park. See the league website at http://www.ysbaseball.org for the latest results, schedules and other information.

The Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers have the lead after the first week of the 2017 Major League season. The Dodgers won both of their opening week games, starting with a 15–6 win over the Sunrise Café Indians on Thursday, June 8. Sam Miller led the way with a pair of singles and a double in four plate appearances, scoring four runs while Lucas Dunn knocked in four RBIs off a pair of base hits. Noah VanHoose and J.P Anderson each finished with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. The team pounded out 15 hits, while Krishan Miller threw seven strike outs, combining with Dunn and DeAndre Cowen for a total of 12 strike outs, nine walks and three hits. Finn Bledsoe led the Sunrise Café Indians’ effort with a pair of hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Matt Duncan, Luka Sage-Frabotta and Brady Baker also contributed RBIs.

The Sunrise Café Indians won the season opener though, defeating the Winds Cafe Reds 13–7 on Monday, June 5, pounding out 13 hits. Josh Clark led the team by going 2–4 with a pair of runs scored while Jake Ortiz-Thornton also scored twice after a pair of walks. The Reds had a strong second inning, led by a three-run home run off the bat of Tyson Housh, also scoring Jeremy Lange and Malcolm Blunt. William Morris, Liam McClean, and Trinidad Speck-Almanzar also scored in the inning to give the Reds a 6-5 lead after two. But the Sunrise Café Indians put the game away in the third by scoring 10 runs with all but one player crossing the plate. The Winds Café Reds held them scoreless in the final two innings but were only able to put up one more run of their own when Nick Morris crossed the plate on Speck-Almanzar’s RBI single in the fourth.

The Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers picked up their second win of the week with a 16–1 overpowering of the Winds Café Reds in the game on Saturday, June 10. They put the game away with big second and third innings. DeAndre Cowen led the way by going 4–4 at the plate, three runs scored and four RBIs, followed closely by Lucas Dunn, also with four RBIs off a pair of hits in three at bats and Isaac Grushon’s three RBIs off a hit and a walk. Noah VanHoose notched the win, pitching two and a third innings with a pair of strikeouts and just one hit. But the Dodgers were on the wrong end of one of baseball’s rarities, the triple play. It was the first inning with the Dodgers at Bat. Noah VanHoose walked, DeAndre Cowen singled and a walk to Eamonn Cary loaded the bases. J.P Anderson then hit a line shot directly at Reds first baseman Tyson Housh who snagged it for the first out. Cary had taken off for second, so Housh quickly touched first base to double up Cary for out number two. Meanwhile VanHoose headed for home from third so Housh fired the ball to Reds third baseman Jeremy Lange to triple up VanHoose for out number three. The Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers shook it off and combined to score 13 runs in the next two innings and played error free ball on defense to shut down the Winds Café Reds who could only manage a single second inning run when Azel Schindel crossed the plate.

The Yellow Springs Chiropractic Dodgers led the standings after the first week of play with a 2–0 record, followed by the Sunrise Café Indians a game back at 1–1 and the Winds Café Reds two games out at 0–2. Major League games are played on Saturday mornings starting at 10 a.m. and Monday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in Gaunt Park. See the league website at http://www.ysbaseball.org for the latest results, schedules and other information.