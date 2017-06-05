Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Ordinance approving a conservation easement for a portion of the ‘Glass Farm’

ORDINANCE 2017-11, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 15, 2017, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and passed into law during a public hearing on Monday, June 5, 2017, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, Tecumseh Land Preservation Association (“Tecumseh”) has received a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to maintain open space at the Glass Farm; and

WHEREAS, in order to receive the grant, the Village of Yellow Springs needs to grant a conservation easement to Tecumseh to preserve the open space at the Glass Farm; and

WHEREAS, the Village has determined that it would be in the best interests of the Village to grant the conservation easement.

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1.The Village hereby grants a conservation easement to Tecumseh Land Preservation Association for the preservation and maintenance of open space at the Glass Farm.

Section 2.A copy of the easement is attached hereto and incorporated herein as Exhibit “A”.

Section 3.The Village Manager is authorized to execute and record the easement in the same or substantially similar form.  

Section 4.This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

Karen Wintrow, President of Council

