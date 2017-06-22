ORDINANCE REGARDING REDUCED, SEASONAL RATES FOR WATER DURING SUMMER MONTHS

ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 1048.05 AND ENACTING A NEW SECTION — REGARDING REDUCED, SEASONAL RATES FOR WATER DURING SUMMER MONTHS

ORDINANCE 2017-12, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, June 19, 2017, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, July 3, 2017, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St. WHEREAS, Codified Ordinance Section 1048.05 of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio provides for monthly sewer service charges by residents; and WHEREAS, the Village Council has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Village to adopt a new Section 1048.05 “Service Charges” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to adequately address both Ordinance 2014-13 and Ordinance 2011-16 were enacted to address the use of water during summer months for gardening and lawn watering which, by its nature, is not returned to the sewer system for processing

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 1048.05 entitled “Service Charges” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 1048.05 entitled “Service Charges” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein. Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

Section 3. The policies for instituting and administering the program provided for in new Section 1048.05(g) (e.g., deadline to apply for participation) shall be promulgated by the Village Finance Director.

Section 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from the earliest date permitted by law. Karen Wintrow,

President of Council