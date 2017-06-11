Peak shaving coming soon

As warmer weather looms, American Municipal Power has begun releasing peak shaving recommendations. Peak shaving allows the Village and its residents to save on energy costs in subsequent years. The Village will periodically release these peak shaving events when notified by AMP that they expect higher temperatures and peak usage.

AMP recommends peak shaving on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 12–14, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Cutting electric consumption during these hours could reduce the village’s carbon footprint as well as save village residents on energy costs next year. All villagers are asked to limit use of electric during those hours.