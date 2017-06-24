Power back on in village

At about 5:15 p.m. today, June 23, village residents and businesses once again could switch on their lights and electric appliances after a more than six-hour power outage throughout most of Yellow Springs. The outage began at about 10:40 a.m.

The outage was caused by a combination of factors, according to Yellow Springs Police Dispatcher Davis. Heavy rain this morning caused a tree to fall and a telephone pole to come down in different parts of the village, and power lines came down too. Additionally, a car crash on Hyde Road caused a power outage south of town. The repair effort required that all local power be turned off. until the system could be fixed, so that almost all downtown stores were closed this afternoon, including Tom’s Market, Current Cuisine and US Bank. The Village electric crew and a DP&L crew worked throughout the afternoon to make the repair.

“It should be working everywhere now,” Davis said late this afternoon.

The lights were on downtown by 5:15 today and while some stores were open, Tom’s Market, Current Cuisine and the Emporium remain closed until tomorrow morning. However, the Little Art Theater is open.