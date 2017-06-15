Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

 

Environmental Commission
Thurs., June 15, 5:45 p.m.

• Village Council Meeting
Mon., June 19
Executive Session: 6 p.m.
Regular Meeting: 7 p.m.

• Public Forum
Wed., June 28, 7 p.m.
In rooms A & B
Public Forum to Discuss Restrictive Covenants Currently in Place on the CBE Land

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

