Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Economic Sustainability Commission Public Forum

Wed., June 28, 7–9 p.m. Public Forum to Discuss Restrictive Covenants Currently in Place on the CBE Land Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

