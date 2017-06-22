Jun
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

  Public Meetings
Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings
• Economic Sustainability Commission Public Forum
 Wed., June 28, 7–9 p.m. Public Forum to Discuss Restrictive Covenants Currently in Place on the CBE Land Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

