Jun
29
2017
Thunderstorm
Thursday
High 87° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday
High 82° / Low 68°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

  
Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Village Council Meeting
Mon., July 3, 7 p.m.

Economic Sustainability Commission
Wed., July 5, 7 p.m.

Human Relations Commission
Thurs., July 6, 7 p.m.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

by YS News Staff
Yellow Springs Public Notices Public Hearing Planning Commission