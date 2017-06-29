Public Meetings
- Published: June 29, 2017
Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings
• Village Council Meeting
Mon., July 3, 7 p.m.
• Economic Sustainability Commission
Wed., July 5, 7 p.m.
• Human Relations Commission
Thurs., July 6, 7 p.m.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
