Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Village Council Meeting

Mon., July 3, 7 p.m.

• Economic Sustainability Commission

Wed., July 5, 7 p.m.

• Human Relations Commission

Thurs., July 6, 7 p.m.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.