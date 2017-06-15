Ronald Carter Robinson, 72 years old, of Yellow Springs, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Ron (or Papa Smurf, as some called him) was born Dec. 25, 1944 in Bronx, N.Y. He was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1962, and entered the Air Force during the Cuban Crisis and the Vietnam conflict as a communications specialist. He was employed by the Federal Government (DESC) as a computer programmer and retired with 32 years of service. Ron was a “paid up for life” member of General Daniel “Chappie” James American Legion Post 776, Riverside, Ohio.

Ron was born to Arlene James and preceded in death by mother, grandparents and three brothers. Ron leaves to mourn his two brothers, Leonard LeMon and Andre James, and a sister, Pam LeMon, from Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughters Rhonda R. Robinson, of Orlando, Fla., and Elizabeth A. Robinson, of Yellow Springs; granddaughter Brittnei M. Robinson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; great-granddaughter Hayven Kennedi Hood, of Tallahassee, Fla.; ex-wife and special friend Carol T. Robinson, of Centerville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of funeral services (in order to respect Ron’s wishes) his family will have a celebration of life to be determined at a later time.