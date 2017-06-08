Silent auction to benefit potter Bruce Grimes

Local potter Bruce Grimes lost his studio and all its contents in a fire this past April. The loss was devastating for the 77-year-old, who’s been making pots for 57 years.

But from that loss has come an outpouring of generosity and support. “An incredible amount of blessings has already come out of this,” Grimes said in a recent interview.

Among those blessings is the energetic help of close friend and collaborator Lisa Goldberg, a potter known to many in Yellow Springs as the organizer of Art & Soul and the former Yellow Springs Artist Studio Tour. Goldberg sprang into action the day after the fire, spreading the word about Grimes’ loss and raising funds and studio supplies to help him start over.

There will be a silent auction and fundraiser, organized by Goldberg, this Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Yellow Springs Brewery. Dozens of area artists and businesses have donated hundreds of items to the auction. In addition, the Brewery will be donating $1 for each beer sold. All money raised will benefit Grimes.

Goldberg expects an overflow crowd, with people coming into Yellow Springs from around the country. “His generous spirit and warmth is coming back to him,” she said.

Grimes lives with his wife, Joyce, in Yellow Springs. Their daughter, Christina Rowe, lives with her family in Clifton; Grimes’ studio was located on their property until the recent fire destroyed the building.

See the June 8 issue of the News for a more in-depth story.