Simply Women 5K registration open

The ninth annual Simply Women Ohio 5K Run/Walk for women and girls will be held Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m., at YSHS. The race is organized by nonprofit Simply Women, a local nonprofit maintained by Yellow Spring students. Simply Women was founded in 2009 by then-YS students Reini Brickson and Paloma Wiggins as YS Girls Running to support young women in running sports; now, Simply Women not only supports young women’s athletics, but educational programs for girls and young women in local schools.

Women and girls of all ages are invited to participate in the event; the course of the 5K begins at YSHS and runs through Yellow Springs. Registration fee is $25 until June 13; from June 14 until the day of the race the fee is $30. Those who register by June 13 will receive a race T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit female athletes and sports at YSHS.

Registration may be completed online at keysports.net or by downloading the form below and mailing to Simply Women. For more information, visit the race web page at simplywomenohio.org.

Click here to download registration form.