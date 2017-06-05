Jun
05
2017
Partly Cloudy
Monday
High 84° / Low 52°
Clear
Tuesday
High 75° / Low 53°
Wunderground.com
Sports

The participants of the Simply Women 5k Run/Walk at the start of the second annual race in 2010. (photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

Simply Women 5K registration open

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

The ninth annual Simply Women Ohio 5K Run/Walk for women and girls will be held Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m., at YSHS. The race is organized by nonprofit Simply Women, a local nonprofit maintained by Yellow Spring students. Simply Women was founded in 2009 by then-YS students Reini Brickson and Paloma Wiggins as YS Girls Running to support young women in running sports; now, Simply Women not only supports young women’s athletics, but educational programs for girls and young women in local schools.  

Women and girls of all ages are invited to participate in the event; the course of the 5K begins at YSHS and runs through Yellow Springs. Registration fee is $25 until June 13; from June 14 until the day of the race the fee is $30. Those who register by June 13 will receive a race T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit female athletes and sports at YSHS.

Registration may be completed online at keysports.net or by downloading the form below and mailing to Simply Women. For more information, visit the race web page at simplywomenohio.org.

Click here to download registration form.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Simply Women’ 5k run, walk set
  2. Women’s run set
  3. Join the race for Simply Women
  4. Women’s race soon

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Sports

Simply Women 5K registration open

by YS News Staff
From the Print June 1, 2017 Bulldog Sports Round-up