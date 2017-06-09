Jun
Local musician Tucki Bailey and her band, Tucki and the Vagabonds, will headline the Dayton Jazz Festival this Sunday, June 11, at Riverscape MetroPark in downtown Dayton. The band plays at 7 p.m.

Tucki Bailey headlines Dayton Jazz Festival

Longtime Yellow Springs musician Tucki Bailey, who recently returned to the village after 17 years living in California, will headline the Dayton Jazz Festival this Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. in the Riverscape MetroPark in downtown Dayton.

Bailey will perform with her nine-piece band, Tucki and the Vagabonds. They will play a set with three original tunes by Bailey, along with class jazz pieces. The band includes local musician Carl Schumacher on keyboard.

The Dayton Jazz Festival, formerly the Women in Jazz Festival, takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 11. Bailey has performed at the event since its beginning in 1984, although it’s been five years since her last Dayton performance.

by Diane Chiddister
