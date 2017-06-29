Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, July 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:30)

• For the Purpose of the Discussion of Pending or Imminent Court Action.

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

•

Minutes of June 19, 2017 Regular Meeting

Public Hearings/legislation

•

Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-12 Adjusting Summer Sewer Rates: Amending Section 1048.05 – Service Charges – of Chapter 1048 – Sewers and Sewage – of Section 10 – Streets, Utilities & Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

•

Resolution 2017-32 Approving the Finance Director’s 2018 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

•

Resolution 2017-33 Approving Final Legislation Accepting a Grant from Ohio Department of Transportation for Safe Routes to Schools Improvements

•

Resolution 2017-34 Adopting Guidelines for Policing for the Village of Yellow Springs

•

Reading Of Resolution 2017-35 Authorizing the Village Manager to Forgive Yellow Springs Home, Inc. for Water and Sewer Tap Fees for up to Eight Units Proposed for the Xenia Avenue Affordable Housing Project

SPECIAL REPORTS

•

HRC End of Year Report

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

•

July 17:

+

Ordinance Approving the Addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments as a Conditional Use to Chapter 1262.08 of the Zoning Code

+

Ordinance Amending the Conditional Use, Specific Requirements and the Definition of Short Term Rentals in the Zoning Code

+ Fiber Advisory Board Report

+ Lodging Tax Follow Up Discussion

•

Aug. 21:Resolution Consenting to Gustafson Annexation

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.