A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gina Paget will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio. All friends and relatives are welcome.

Topics:

Virginia Paget memorial

by YS News Staff
