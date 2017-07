Yellow Springs Sea Dogs take on Oakwood

Below are the results of last week’s Sea Dog meet with Oakwood.

Results for girls:

Ages 6 and under — Savannah Goodman, second in 25 free, second in 25 back; Elizabeth Hill, third in 25 free, third in 25 back; Brooklyn Talley, first in 25 free, first in 25 back.

Ages 7–8 — Noelle Fisher, first in 25 back, third in 25 free; Darby Philbeck, second in 25 back; Brooklyn Talley, second in 25 fly.

Ages 8 and under — Isabella Espinosa, first in 100 free relay; Noelle Fisher, first in 100 free relay; Darby Philbeck, first in 100 free relay; Brooklyn Talley, first in 100 free relay.

Ages 9–10 — Areya Harker, third in 25 free, first in 100 free relay; Joslyn Herring, first in 100 medley relay, first in 100 free relay; Allie Hundley, second in 50 free, first in 100 medley relay, first in 100 IM, first in 25 breast, first in 100 free relay; Cali Jones, first in 100 medley relay; Gini Meekin, first in 100 medley relay, third in 25 fly, second in 25 free, first in 100 free relay.

Ages 11–12 — Lia Betz, third in 50 back; Devyn Deal, second in 100 free, second in 50 breast, third in 50 free; Katie Einink, second in 100 IM, second in 50 free; Joslyn Herring, first in 100 free, second in 50 back, first in 100 IM.

Ages 13–14 — Annlyn Foster, first in 200 medley relay, first in 50 fly, third in 100 IM, first in 50 free, first in 200 free relay; Natalie Galarza, second in 100 free, first in 200 medley relay, second in 50 free, first in 200 free relay; Abby Graver, first in 200 medley relay, first in 200 free relay; Marian Krier, third in 50 breast; Lexi Noble, first in 200 medley relay, first in 200 free relay; Andrea Reeder, third in 100 free, second in 50 back; Madison Werner, third in 50 fly.

Ages 15 and over — Lauryn DeWine, first in 200 medley relay, third in 50 fly, third in 100 IM, third in 50 breast, first in 200 free relay; Abby Graver, first in 100 free, first in 100 IM, first in 50 breast; Jude Meekin, first in 200 medley relay, third in 50 back, first in 200 free relay; Lexi Noble, second in 100 free, first in 50 back, first in 50 free; Rachel Ruff, first in 200 medley relay, first in 200 free relay; Sara Zendlovitz, first in 200 medley relay, second in 50 fly, third in 50 free, first in 200 free relay.

Results for boys:

Ages 6 and under — Scotty Einink, second in 25 back; Weston Philbeck, third in 25 free.

Ages 7–8 — Royal Chen, third in 25 fly, second in 25 back, third in 25 free.

Ages 9–10 — Evan Galarza, third in 100 IM, second in 25 breast; Javin Obringer, third in 25 fly.

Ages 11–12 — Otto Cipollini, second in 50 breast; Dwayne Dunn, second in 50 fly, first in 50 breast, third in 50 free; Quinn VanMeter, first in 50 back, first in 50 free.

Ages 13–14 — Andrew Dunn, second in 100 free, first in 50 back, first in 50 free, first in 200 free relay; Dominick Fisher, third in 50 fly, third in 50 breast, first in 200 free relay; Keldan Harker, third in 50 back, second in 50 breast, first in 200 free relay; Cameron Uptegraft, second in 50 fly, third in 50 free, first in 200 free relay.

Ages 15 and over — Jackson Bleything, first in 200 medley relay, second in 50 fly, second in 100 IM, first in 50 breast, first in 200 free relay; Parker Bleything, second in 100 free, first in 200 medley relay, first in 50 back, first in 50 free, first in 200 free relay; Harper Mesure, first in 200 medley relay, third in 50 fly, second in 50 breast, second in 50 free, first in 200 free relay; Dylan Uptegraft, second in 50 back, third in 50 free; David Walker, first in 100 free, first in 200 medley relay, first in 50 fly, first in 100 IM, first in 200 free relay.