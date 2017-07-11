Annual Vintage Truck Show to return

Vintage Truck magazine will host its 16th annual Vintage Truck Show on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s highlighted display vehicle will be a 1924 International Harvester Red Baby pickup, which is featured on the magazine’s August cover and the event’s commemorative dash plaque.

The free and family-friendly event, which will feature colorful and restored trucks from the early 1900s through modern times, is located on the grounds of Young’s Jersey Dairy. This year’s show will include trophies for exhibitors, door prizes, live music by Todd the Fox and free face painting for kids. Food and ice cream will be available for sale at Young’s Jersey Dairy or at the dairy’s new food truck.

Preregistration for exhibitors is recommended, but not required, and it is free. The first 150 preregistered participants will receive a free gift. Exhibitors can register on the day of the show for free.

Primitive camping is available at nearby John Bryan State Park.

Visit vintagetruckmagazine.com for video and photography of past shows. Vintage Truck magazine, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2017, is produced by Ertel Publishing of Yellow Springs.

For more information, email Erin Kostrzewa at erink@ertelpublishing.com, or call 937-767-1433 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday–Friday.