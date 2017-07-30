BLOG-Brake, Pedal, Turn

We were heading out the door when our son piped up, “We should ride bikes.” My husband hesitated for a second knowing it would put us behind. We were heading to the Friends Music Camp Benefit Concert for the Glen at the Foundry Theater and only five minutes away from the concert’s start. I however readily agreed and soon we were peddling down Allen Street barreling towards Corry. Our seven year old led the way…confident and steady…looking backwards only to check the commanding lead he maintained.

This feat is no small thing considering he’s riding a sidewalk bike. He has to pedal twice as fast as the rest of us to maintain pace…perhaps even faster. He’s totally game though. Last month, his training wheels came off after they slowed him down during a terrific bike-trail-based scavenger hunt he joined with a bunch of friends. Struggling to keep pace with bigger kids and more efficient bikes, our son got so frustrated that he was near tears. At the last station of the scavenger hunt, my husband Jeremy vowed our distraught young man that we’d get him off four wheels and onto two. For the next two weeks Jeremy took him out every day, and every day he mastered a new skill. First, Jeremy ran beside balancing the bike while our son pedaled. Then Jeremy let our son go to balance on his own. They managed the success of several feet by the end of the first day. Each subsequent day the distance got longer. Soon all Jeremy had to do was launch the bike. I started joining the training sessions, riding along side our son so Jeremy wouldn’t need to run so far or fast.

Pedaling mastered, operating the coaster brake came easy. Too easy in fact. Previously, our son’s efforts to bike on his own—both with training wheels and without—were frustrated by his instinct to back pedal. The coaster brake frustrated his progress. As a consequence, he mastered his braking skill first…which from a mother’s point of view is perfect…no complaints there. However, now as he practiced launching himself forward, I had to be careful following behind. Our boy had a tendency brake suddenly and unexpectedly usually several yards away from the stop sign that defined the outer bound of his forward flight. Once launched the other direction, he’d stop several car lengths short of the busy main road. There at a lightly used parking lot, the men would linger and work how on setting the bike’s pedals so our son could launch on his own. It took a bit but my son practiced every day. He asked to practice every day. And, once he got it, he got it. There was no stopping him now.

And yet he had not mastered turning. This didn’t stop Jeremy and our boy; rather that meant it was time to venture forth. They started simply going around the block. Then, they’d go to friends’ houses in the neighborhood. Then we braved Allen Street and the bike path.

The first time down Allen Street I went with the boys. I was nervous of course. Allen is a busy road that T’s into another busy road. It also slopes downward at the end where it borders The Antioch School grounds. We had ridden on even grades without his training wheels up until then so I wasn’t sure how our son would handle the complication of having to manage both his speed and his balance. We knew the road well, though, so he had the advantage of knowing exactly what to expect on the road ahead. As we turned onto Allen, I road on the left hand side of the right lane, my son to my right. He challenged himself along the stretch between Spillan Road and President Street and he spun his pedals fast enough to edge out ahead of me. I both smiled and frowned at his enthusiasm…appreciating the display of independence but knowing the need for restraint ahead. When Allen Street sloped downward, however, he listened calmly as I coached him to take the next section slowly. I turned over my spot to Jeremy and they let me pedal ahead. I set myself at the intersection of Corry and Allen then turned back to look up Allen Street. Corry Street was clear in both directions so was Allen. We had the road to ourselves but still my heart was in my throat. I wanted this to go well. My son approached calmly, his father along side at a measured pace. When they reached the stop sign, my son backed pedaled, set the coaster brake, and leaned into his right hip. The bike spun out subtly to the left in a controlled stop. I blinked. He looked up with me with a smile so broad his cheeks dimples. It was a perfect landing.

By the end of the second week, he was turning easily. This morning he is riding circles around me while the rest of the family readies for church. He climbs up and down the steep grade of our driveway like a goat, easily, playfully. He’s wearing the cycling gloves we bought him at the Village Cyclery yesterday and he wears his helmet low over his forehead like a pro. At this rate, he’ll outgrow this bike in no time. Once we get him a bike with handle bar brakes, I know I will have considerable trouble keeping up. That suits our young man just fine.

Our second child is a cyclist. His world has exploded. This village belongs to him.