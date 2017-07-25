Jul
Infrastructure & Services

Conserve water this week

The Village will be replacing the 16-inch main water line that leaves the plant and supplies water to the system beginning Monday, July 24. Residents may experience brown water during the day and evening. While the Village expects the replacement to go smoothly, residents are asked to conserve water through Wednesday, July 26, as the Village will not be able to produce water while the line is being replaced. There will be ample water stored in the towers during this period to meet Village needs and any emergency needs. The Village will notify residents when conservation is no longer necessary. 

by YS News Staff
