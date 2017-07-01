Jul
Village Life
The annual Independence Day festivities will take place Tuesday, July 4. (Photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

The annual Independence Day festivities will take place Tuesday, July 4. (Photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

Fourth of July events slated

The annual Independence Day festivities will be held Tuesday, July 4, beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. Those participating in the parade will meet at Friends Care Community at 2 p.m., before making their way down Xenia Avenue.

Among the various marchers will be the YS Arts Council’s float in honor of local forefather Wheeling Gaunt. The YSAC, the 365 Project and the YS Historical Society have teamed up in an effort to fund the creation of a bronze sculpture of Gaunt, to be completed by sculptor Brian Maughan. During the parade, the YSAC will be handing out brochures about Gaunt and 200 miniature bags of flour. One of the bags will contain a special prize — an invitation to visit Maughan’s studio and receive an original drawing of Gaunt created by the artist.

In the evening, folks will begin gathering at Gaunt Park to watch the fireworks. The YS Community Band will play its annual pre-fireworks concert at the park beginning at 8 p.m. The fireworks will begin after sundown, around 9:30 p.m. Those planning to watch the fireworks are encouraged to walk to Gaunt Park, if possible, as parking is limited, and to arrive early to ensure seating. Those who do walk are advised to wear light-colored clothing for the return walk to ensure visibility.

In the case of rain, the fireworks will be postponed, but the concert will still be performed at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Both the concert and the fireworks are free; donations to support the cost of the fireworks will be gratefully accepted.

The library, Village offices, the Senior Center and the YS News will be closed on July 4.

by YS News Staff
