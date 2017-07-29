Free yoga class offered

A free, all-levels yoga class will be offered to the community. The class will be held outdoors in front of Antioch College’s Main Building — historically known as Kelly Hall — on Saturday, Aug. 5., 9–10 a.m. The class will be led by Wellness Center Director Monica Hasek.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a yoga mat. Parking will be available in the Wellness Center parking lot, which is adjacent to the tennis courts on Marshall Street. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be canceled.

Though class is free, donations will be accepted for the Wellness Center Scholarship Fund.