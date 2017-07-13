Julius Caesar in Yellow Springs

The Yellow Springs Theater Company presents Shakespeare’s tragic political drama “Julius Caesar” this weekend and next on the lawn behind Mills Lawn School

Performances will begin at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, July 14-15 and July 21-22. Music by the Corndrinkers will precede the show at 7 p.m. each night.

Inspired by the historic Shakespeare Festival at Antioch College, the three-year-old theater group gave its first outdoor production last year at the college, performing “Much Ado About Nothing.” However, a scheduling conflict this year required that the group change location, so it will take place just off Phillips Street at the rear of Mills Lawn.

The play is directed by Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp, with Aaron Saari as Julius Caesar, Kayla Graham as Cassius and Jared Mola as Brutus.

The play is not recommended for children under 12, due to a bloody death scene.