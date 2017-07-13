Jul
13
2017
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
High 83° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 83° / Low 60°
Wunderground.com
Performing Arts

The Shakespeare drama "Julius Caesar" will be presented this weekend and next on the Mills Lawn grounds. Shown above is Aaron Saari as Caesar and Jared Mola as Brutus.

Julius Caesar in Yellow Springs

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

The Yellow Springs Theater Company presents Shakespeare’s tragic political drama “Julius Caesar” this weekend and next on the lawn behind Mills Lawn School

Performances will begin at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, July 14-15 and July 21-22. Music by the Corndrinkers will precede the show at 7 p.m. each night.

Inspired by the historic Shakespeare Festival at Antioch College, the three-year-old theater group gave its first outdoor production last year at the college, performing “Much Ado About Nothing.” However, a scheduling conflict this year required that the group change location, so it will take place just off Phillips Street at the rear of Mills Lawn.

The play is directed by Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp, with Aaron Saari as Julius Caesar, Kayla Graham as Cassius and Jared Mola as Brutus.

The play is not recommended for children under 12, due to a bloody death scene.

 

Related posts:

  1. Yellow Springs Board of Education Agenda
  2. Yellow Springs Board of Education Agenda
  3. YSTC to hold auditions for ‘Julius Caesar’
  4. Politics, music (and blood) in YSTC’s Caesar

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Performing Arts

Julius Caesar in Yellow Springs

by Diane Chiddister
From the Print Politics, music (and blood) in YSTC’s Caesar