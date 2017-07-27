July 27–August 3, 2017 Classifieds

FOR SALE: CARS, TRUCKS, ETC. | (back to top) TWO VANS! One is a 2001, Astro V-6 with 170,000 miles. Cold air-conditioning, runs great, some small rust area on body. $1,200. The other one is a 2003, Chrysler Town and Country. Very nice, snow-white exterior and new tires, brakes, battery, etc. $2,400. Or take both at $3,000. 386-547-7030.

1995 TOYOTA CELICA GT Convertible, red. Low miles. Auto, a/c. New brakes, hoses and rotors. Drives excellent. $3,500. Excellent shape. Must see. 767-9290.

YARD/GARAGE SALES | (back to top) MORE STUFF ADDED, prices cut on beautiful gifts, lots of household items, furniture, aquarium, books, jewelry, clothes; Friday, July 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, July 30, noon-4 p.m. 318 North High Street.

THIRD TIME’S A CHARM! Yard Sale, 115 Brookside Drive, Sunday, July 30, noon-5 p.m., rain or shine. Household items, collectables, glassware, clothes, books and more. Helps support YS Kids Playhouse.

ESTATE/YARD SALE: 118 Clay St., Clifton, Ohio, Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Furniture, vinyl records, tools, housewares, outdoor items, many vintage items including 9’x12′ rug, and much more. No early birds please.

ITEMS FOR SALE | (back to top) SPRINGFIELD LIQUIDATION! Including real estate. Two large historic homes (see photo in display ad.) Antiques, collectibles, claw-foot oak dining table with five carved-back chairs, walnut Duncan Fife claw-foot drop-leaf dining table, wood stove, Apache fireplace insert (electric fans), shop equipment, utility trailers, vintage boats, art. Air compressors (110 volt/220volt). Two men’s touring bikes, two Mongoose off-road bikes. Super collector car: 1929 Duesenberg Roadster. Clone tribute car (steel-bodied!) 1916 reproduction Indian motorcycle with 2016 200cc four-stroke engine. More! Call for additional list. Make any fair offers. Retirement sale. 386-547-7030.

1976 ETHAN ALLEN CHERRY, rolltop desk. $200 with chair. 937-270-0490.

HOWARD MILLER GRANDFATHER CLOCK. $700 obo. Excellent condition. 937-270-0490.

LARGE, BLACK LEATHER reclining sofa. One-year old. Excellent condition. $500. 479-4857.

TORO TITAN MX4880-48″ Zero Turn Mower. Commercial grade. 21.5 hp Kawasaki engine. Asking $3,100. In excellent condition! 937-562-3293.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the New office, Dark Star Books, Sam and Eddie’s Open Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com .

FREE OFFERS | (back to top) MAIL OR MULCH? Need a small box or packing peanuts? Need to mulch those rows? Come by the News office! We have newspapers and often small boxes and packing materials free for the taking. Please call ahead so you know what we have available. 767-7373; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and up to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253<0x00BD> Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

MERCHANDISE WANTED | (back to top) SEEKING WOODEN, TWIN-BED FRAME and working dehumidifier. Call 767-1384.

FOR RENT | (back to top) APARTMENT FOR RENT: 225 Dayton St., downstairs apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air, close to downtown. Washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator furnished. Pet-free building. Immediate availability! $795 per Month. Call Mark Partee at 767-7406.

HOUSE: THREE BEDROOM, 2 Baths, on large, fenced 3/4 quarter lot. Totally remodeled, all new appliances (including washer and dryer). Fully remodeled basement and move-in condition. Available immediately. $1,300.00 per month plus security deposit and first and last month’s rent. Walk to village. Call 614-545-5510 or 614-348-5677.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs. Totally remodeled, three bedroom, 2 baths, washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove furnished. Available around September/October. $1,350 per month. Call Mark Partee at 767-7406.

ARTIST STUDIO SPACES for rent, coming soon. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: four, newly-remodeled individual office/therapy spaces available. 110-220 square feet each at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com .

NICE ARTIST STUDIO/work room for rent. Pleasant and private location approximately 20’x20′; $500/month. Call Bruce, 937-767-9455.

STORAGE SPACE for rent. 19’x15′ equals 285 square feet. $150/month negotiable. Call Bruce, 767-9455.

HOUSE: Four bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement, large yard, smoke-free building. $1,350/month. Deposit: first, last, security and utility. Available now. Email ysohio45387@copper.net .

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $575; two-bedroom, $675 three-bedroom, $775 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE | (back to top) FOR SALE: Large double with three bedrooms and 1&half baths in each unit. High efficiency furnace. Great mother/father-in-law in one side; family in second unit potential. 65 North St., Clifton. Business zoning available. $239,000. 937-260-8879. Available 6 to 9 p.m.

LOST AND FOUND | (back to top) NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

EMPLOYMENT | (back to top) LOCAL LANDSCAPING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY looking for reliable and experienced help. Please contact 937-697-1750 or ohiofacilitysolutions@gmail.com

DESIGNER SHOWHOUSE: Historic area tour 2017. Benefiting charities. Now negotiating with designers, stagers, home maintenance persons, artists, contractors and volunteers. Also Internet person, errands, etc. Also, the home can be bought now at $49,500 before it is listed with realtor for more. May finance at $400/500 monthly. 386-547-7030.

CLASS A DRIVERS! Sign-on bonus. Increased rates. Weekly pay. Full benefits. Lots of incentives. Midwest runs. 888-300-9935.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday. 937-581-0746.

VISH’S EARTHSCAPING: Co-creating sacred spaces. Expert pruning, tree service, hedge trimming, gardening and mulching. Garden design and installation of beds, borders, trees, stone and gravel paths and patios. Vish, 937-450-2129.

SPARKLE AND SHINE CLEANING service, commercial and residential. Free estimates, local references. Lisa Ratliff. 937-901-3663.

FORMER YELLOW SPRINGS resident, Joy Joseph, will be in town in September and is looking for house/pet sitting opportunities. Call 505-435-8965.

LOOKING TO BUY OR SELL? Please call or text Theresa Thinnes of Home Experts Realty at 937-767-9132

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WHAT’S NEXT? There’s no road map for moving into the next phase of life, but Gestalt coaching can help you move forward with clarity, meaning and awareness. Specializing in later life (including retirement) and creative process issues. Confidential. Diane Chiddister, Gestalt certified coach, 767-1031.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree removal, pruning, fences clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderberg. 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com . Free evaluation. Reasonable rates – sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS – Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

INSTRUCTION | (back to top) FREE FITNESS CLASSES for SilverSneakers and Yellow Springs Senior Center members. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at John Bryan Gym! Call Lynn Hardman at 937-765-2379.

EVENTS | (back to top) JUST A FEW MORE SPOTS left for the 5 p.m. seating at the Winds Local Food Dinner Monday, August 7 at the Winds. Call Tecumseh Land Trust at 767-9490 to reserve your seats! Thanks much to Mary Kay Smith and the staff of the Winds for this wonderful summer feast, as well as for hosting “The Pollinator Show,” up now through September 3. Thirty percent of the sale price of these works will benefit the work of the land trust. Thanks much to Dennie Eagleson for curating this lovely show and to the artists for their work. One more thank you-to Orion Farm for providing grass-fed beef for the Local Food Dinner.

POP-UP SALSA DANCE PARTY Friday, July 28, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. on the front patio at Antioch College Wellness Center. Brief salsa dance lessons, La Pampa Food truck and cold non-alcoholic beverages. $5 suggested donation. Child care available for ages 3-11, $3 per child. 937-319-0100.

MISCELLANEOUS | (back to top) YELLOW SPRINGS MONTESSORI SCHOOL is now accepting applications for the 2017/2018 school year! YSMS fosters the intellectual, emotional and social growth of preschool-aged children while using the Montessori method to encourage the moral development of each child. For more information email ysms.kids@gmail.com or call lead teacher Christy Lewis at 937-657-4541.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color – we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com .

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

CARD OF THANKS | (back to top) GIVE A SHOUT OUT right here, for free! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free (20 words or less).