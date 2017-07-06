Justice System Task Force Meeting Agenda
- Published: July 6, 2017
Justice System Task Force
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Agenda 7 p.m.
Bryan Community Center Council Chambers
AGENDA
• Approve minutes June 2017 meeting
• Review Agenda
• Council update
• Review Chief Carlson report to Village Council
• Clarify approval process between JSTF, Village Council, Village Manager, and Police Chief acting on JSTF recommendations to Council
• Notice and Comment Proposed Process for JSTF Proposals
• Further discussion of pros and cons of hiring a Prosecutor for the Mayor’s Court as the use of Mayor’s Court expands
• Discussion of Future Goals
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
