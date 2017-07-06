Justice System Task Force Meeting Agenda

Justice System Task Force

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Agenda 7 p.m.

Bryan Community Center Council Chambers

AGENDA

• Approve minutes June 2017 meeting

• Review Agenda

• Council update

• Review Chief Carlson report to Village Council

• Clarify approval process between JSTF, Village Council, Village Manager, and Police Chief acting on JSTF recommendations to Council

• Notice and Comment Proposed Process for JSTF Proposals

• Further discussion of pros and cons of hiring a Prosecutor for the Mayor’s Court as the use of Mayor’s Court expands

• Discussion of Future Goals



