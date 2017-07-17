Mark calendars for Art On the Lawn

More than 100 artists from Ohio and beyond will gather under the shade trees at Mills Lawn School to show and sell their original, fine arts and crafts at the 34th annual Art on the Lawn, to be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 12. The free outdoor festival of art, food, and music is sponsored by Village Artisans Gallery. The festival will feature ceramics, drawings, fiber art, garden art, glass, jewelry, leatherwork, mixed media, papercraft, paintings, photography and more.

Art on the Lawn’s returning, featured artist this year is Peggy Schuning, a mixed media, mosaic artist from Cincinnati who primarily works in slate. Peggy won Best of Show at the 2016 Art on the Lawn.

For more information on Art on the Lawn, stop by Village Artisans at 100 Corry Street, call 767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit http://www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.