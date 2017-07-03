Jul
03
2017
Partly Cloudy
Monday
High 86° / Low 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 85° / Low 62°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
NAACP vice-chair Derrick Johnson will speak Friday, July 14.

NAACP vice-chair Derrick Johnson will speak Friday, July 14.

NAACP board member to speak at Antioch College

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Derrick Johnson, vice chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, will give an address, “Speaking Truth to Power,” on Friday, July 14 at 3 p.m. in the Wellness Center at Antioch College.

Johnson has deep experience in public policy and leadership development, and is a guest lecturer at Harvard Law School. He is also the president and CEO of One Voice, Inc., a nonprofit civic organization in Mississippi working to give voice to marginalized and vulnerable communities throughout the South.

Johnson’s appearance is sponsored by the Antioch College Alumni Association and the Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom at Antioch College. The event is free and open to the public.

Related posts:

  1. Forum looks at Antioch College community norms
  2. McGruder honored at Antioch College
  3. Senate candidate Prather to speak at Antioch College
  4. New Antioch College pro tem board members named

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

NAACP board member to speak at Antioch College

by YS News Staff
Village Life Fourth of July events slated