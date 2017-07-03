NAACP board member to speak at Antioch College

Derrick Johnson, vice chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, will give an address, “Speaking Truth to Power,” on Friday, July 14 at 3 p.m. in the Wellness Center at Antioch College.

Johnson has deep experience in public policy and leadership development, and is a guest lecturer at Harvard Law School. He is also the president and CEO of One Voice, Inc., a nonprofit civic organization in Mississippi working to give voice to marginalized and vulnerable communities throughout the South.

Johnson’s appearance is sponsored by the Antioch College Alumni Association and the Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom at Antioch College. The event is free and open to the public.