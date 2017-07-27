Name Change Notice
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons and to Miguel Angel Garcia-Echeverria, whose last known address is unknown, that the undersigned filed a petition in the Greene County Probate Court for an order to change a name from Jovani Xavier Echeverria-Herald to Jovani Louis Herald.
Said case number 11548 CN will be heard in said court on the 31st day of August, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.
Bobbi Herald
4478 Navajo Trl.
Jamestown, OH 45335
