Notice is hereby given that the undersigned filed a petition in the Greene County Probate Court for an order to change a name from Thomas Wayne Rapking to Thomas Wayne Rapking Morris. Said case number 11546 CN will be heard in said court on the 24th day of August, 2017, at 1:30 p.m.

Thomas Wayne Rapking

211 Gardendale Dr.

Yellow Springs, OH 45387