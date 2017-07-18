Jul
Village Life

Peak shaving will be held on July 20 and 21.

Peak shaving opportunity

It’s that time again! As warm weather looms, American Municipal Power (AMP) has begun releasing peak shaving recommendations. Peak shaving allows the Village and its residents to save on energy costs in subsequent years. The Village will periodically release these peak shaving events when notified by AMP that they expect higher temperatures and peak usage.

AMP recommends peak shaving on Wednesday, July 19, Thursday July 20 and Friday, June 21 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Cutting electric consumption during these hours could reduce our carbon footprint as well as save the Village residents on energy costs next year. Villagers are asked to limit use of electricity during those hours.

For more information on peak shaving, read this article from last year.

by YS News Staff
