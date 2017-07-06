Jul
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

 

Human Relations Commission
Thurs., July 6, 7 p.m.

Planning Commission
Mon., July 10, 7 p.m.

Energy Board
Tues., July 11, 5:30 p.m.

Justice System Task Force
Tues., July 11, 7 p.m.

Arts and Culture Commission
Wed., July 12, 7 p.m.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

