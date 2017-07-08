World House Choir seeks new members; will host guest artist DeMore

The World House Choir will welcome new singers at its rehearsal on Monday, July 10, in the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. New members are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a short orientation before rehearsal, which will begin at 7 p.m. The mission of the World House Choir is to perform music that motivates and inspires communities toward justice, diversity and equality.

The choir will begin rehearsing for its September concert, “Together We Bring On the Light,” which will be performed in Yellow Springs on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and at Wayman Chapel AME in West Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 10. The concert will feature guest artist Melanie DeMore, a vocal activist from Oakland, Calif. DeMore will teach the choir Gullah rhythms on stamping sticks, which will be used for one piece in the concert. She will also teach and lead community singing with the audience. The concert will be signed for the hearing impaired.

Singers who join the World House Choir are not required to read music, but should be able to match pitch. All voices are welcome to join; new tenors and basses are especially needed. The choir meets every Monday at 7 p.m., and free child care is offered on-site. The rehearsal space is wheelchair-accessible.

For more information on the World House Choir, visit its website.