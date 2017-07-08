Jul
08
2017
Clear
Saturday
High 80° / Low 53°
Clear
Sunday
High 81° / Low 61°
Wunderground.com
music
The World House Choir is rehearsing Paul Winter’s Missa Gaia for a local performance Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. at the Antioch College Amphitheatre. Above, from left are basses Lucas Bautista (obscured), Ron Siemer, Frank Fortino, Nick Daily and David Seitz. (Submitted Photo by Liz Mersky)

The World House Choir will accept new members on Monday, July 10.  (Submitted photo)

World House Choir seeks new members; will host guest artist DeMore

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

The World House Choir will welcome new singers at its rehearsal on Monday, July 10, in the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. New members are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a short orientation before rehearsal, which will begin at 7 p.m. The mission of the World House Choir is to perform music that motivates and inspires communities toward justice, diversity and equality.

The choir will begin rehearsing for its September concert, “Together We Bring On the Light,” which will be performed in Yellow Springs on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and at Wayman Chapel AME in West Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 10. The concert will feature guest artist Melanie DeMore, a vocal activist from Oakland, Calif. DeMore will teach the choir Gullah rhythms on stamping sticks, which will be used for one piece in the concert. She will also teach and lead community singing with the audience. The concert will be signed for the hearing impaired.

Singers who join the World House Choir are not required to read music, but should be able to match pitch. All voices are welcome to join; new tenors and basses are especially needed. The choir meets every Monday at 7 p.m., and free child care is offered on-site. The rehearsal space is wheelchair-accessible.

For more information on the World House Choir, visit its website.

Related posts:

  1. World House Choir begins rehearsals for Coretta Scott King celebration
  2. World House Choir to welcome new members
  3. World House Choir to welcome new members
  4. Multicultural choir begins rehearsals, seeks new members

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Arts

World House Choir seeks new members; will host guest artist DeMore

by YS News Staff
music Tucki Bailey headlines Dayton Jazz Festival